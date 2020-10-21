Lamar-Dixon Expo Center to offer drive-in movies

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

GONZALES - Beginning Wednesday night, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center will entertain audiences with its brand new series of classic drive-in style movie presentations.

Ascension Parish officials announced Tuesday that the Center will construct massive screens in some of its parking lots. Guests can simply pull into a parking spot and view movies, with sound available by tuning in on their car radio.

Each evening’s selections will include children’s films, family films, and adult-oriented horror movies, beginning with Hotel Transylvania, Addams Family Values, and the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The list of showings for the remainder of October also includes two LSU football games: against South Carolina on the 24th, and Auburn on the 31st .

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time, and parking will be assigned on arrival.

Concessions can be ordered by downloading the food app.

Patrons are reminded that social distancing must be practiced at all times when in the proximity of people outside of their party.

The event is made possible by a partnership between the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and Movies on the Mississippi.

Click here for a full movie schedule and additional information on ticket purchases.