Lake lot owner sent violations over land erosion, HOA suggests bulkhead at his expense

CENTRAL - Stanley Martin is facing fines for what his homeowner's association is calling a violation. The Wisteria Lakes homeowner has been given two violation notices that cite a lack of erosion prevention.

Martin moved to Wisteria Lakes because of the view. He moved into his home in 2020 and hasn't had an issue up until a couple of months ago, when he received a friendly reminder about how he hasn't been meeting the neighborhood's property standards. The violations say he's been out of compliance and it's "suggested that an approved bulkhead be installed to prevent further erosion into the lake."

"I said, 'What erosion, there's no erosion here,'" said Martin.

So far, Martin says he's been fined $150 over erosion prevention. The letter from the HOA says a remedy is required within 30 days of the violation or the property owner could face a lien or civil suit.

Martin's home was built in 2010 and he pays $425 a year in HOA dues. The developer of Wisteria Lakes left the maintenance of lake lots and lake lot banks up to the HOA. Some lot owners have installed bulkheads, others have docks, and others don't have anything.

"I don't know what they're getting their money for," said Martin. "The Homeowner's Associations are taking advantage of people left and right."

Martin has asked to have a hearing with his HOA and provide proof of such erosion, neither request has been granted.

While Martin has not received quotes for a bulkhead installation, a neighbor told him their bulkhead cost about $10,000. Martin feels like he's being singled out after he made a couple of complaints about the lack of maintenance in other areas of the neighborhood.

Wisteria Lakes has an HOA board but is managed by Magnolia Management Company. The correspondence about Martin's situation has been between him and Magnolia Management.

Friday, 2 On Your Side reached out to Magnolia Management Company for comment but did not hear back at the time this story was published.