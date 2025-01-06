Lake Beau Pre creeper grabs neighborhood's attention

BATON ROUGE - People living in an area close to LSU have been dealing with a neighborhood creeper.

The person has been caught on camera walking around, peeking into windows, jumping fences and checking door handles.

It's happening in the Lake Beau Pre area. Week after week, people have been posting videos about their experiences on the Ring app.

Hannah, who did not want to be identified, shared her experience with 2 On Your Side hoping to put a stop to the disturbing activity. She first saw videos of the person creeping around the neighborhood in September 2024.

"I'm terrified, when it started happening here I was scared to go to bed," she said.

The neighborhood has been notified by the HOA via Community Management to remain vigilant, lock their doors, and report suspicious activity to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

There are plenty of cameras in the area that have caught the same person walking or running past their homes.

The person is always wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gloves, and purple Nike high-top shoes. Sometimes the individual is carrying an object or wearing a backpack.