Lafourche Parish deputy temporarily suspended without pay for parking in handicap spot

July 12, 2023
By: Logan Cullop

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A sheriff's deputy in Lafourche Parish has been temporarily suspended without pay after they were parked in a handicap spot. 

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said he took his daughter to eat for lunch on Wednesday when they saw a sheriff's office unit parked in a handicap spot in the parking lot. After entering the business, Webre told the deputy to move their car and informed supervisors of the inappropriate behavior.

"I sent this photo to his supervisors, instructing them to thoroughly investigate and redolent appropriate disciplinary action to include a suspension without pay equal to the cost of a traffic ticket for this violation. As law enforcement officers, we must hold ourselves to an even higher standard than the citizens we serve and protect. Please accept my sincere apology for this inappropriate and unnecessary affront to the public trust," Webre said. 

