Lafayette police officer fatally shot suspect during pursuit

LAFAYETTE – A person died after being shot at the end of a chase involving Lafayette police overnight.

Louisiana State Police said the pursuit began when a Lafayette police officer tried to stop a stolen car around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police said the driver fled when the officer activated emergency lights, and the suspect pulled into a parking lot before fleeing on foot along W Pinhook Road.

The pursuing officer, who was backed up by a K-9 officer, chased the suspect on foot until the man jumped from a structure and fell to the ground. According to State Police, one of the officers then fired a taser, which accidentally shocked the K-9 and caused the animal to back off.

Police said the suspect then reached for a gun, prompting one of the officers to shoot him.

The man was taken to a hospital Sunday night. He died Monday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation by State Police.