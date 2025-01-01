Lafayette native, Baton Rouge man, Mississippi teen among dead in New Orleans attack

NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge man, a Lafayette native and a Mississippi teenager were among the 15 killed in an attack on pedestrians celebrating New Year's Eve along Bourbon Street. A University of Georgia student was among those reported injured.

A Baton Rouge man who traveled to New Orleans overnight to celebrate New Year's Eve on a whim died in the attack. Reggie Hunter, 37, died, according to a cousin, Shirell Jackson. Hunter was the father of two, Jackson said.

Additionally, football player from St. Thomas More Catholic High School was among the dead. Tiger Bech was 28. The high school's athletic director, Kim Broussard, said Bech was taken to the hospital after the attack and was kept on life support until his family could arrive.

Tiger Bech played football at Princeton, which also announced the death. Bech's brother Jack played football at LSU.

Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us ?? https://t.co/8sSFf564Mb — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) January 1, 2025

A woman from Mississippi said on Facebook her 18-year-old daughter was among those killed.

"When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them…this was an act of terrorism and now my baby is gone y’all...my baby is gone she is no longer with us," Melissa Dedeaux said.

Dedeaux's friend, Zion Parsons, said a vehicle suddenly appeared and he watched it his Nikyra Dedeaux, 18. He said he watched as authorities put a tarp over Dedeaux's body and he called their family.

“I hadn’t had time to cry up until I called her mother and she asked me, ‘Where’s my baby’,” Parsons said. “That broke me.”

At least one University of Georgia student visiting for the football team's playoff appearance against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. The student was critically injured and is being treated for injuries.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy," UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement on social media. "As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event."

At least 35 people were injured in the attack, among them two Israeli nationals. A representative of the Israeli Consulate in Houston and the Southwest is “on his way to New Orleans,” at the direction of the Israeli Foreign Minister, a spokesman told ABC News.

Authorities said that a majority of the people injured and killed were locals.

Families of victims arriving at the University Medical Center are being asked to go to the UMC Conference Center on the 1st Floor, across from Tower 2, which is the midpoint of the hospital.