LSU baseball loses again at Georgia, drops another SEC series

ATHENS, Ga. - While this isn't the most overmatched LSU baseball has been against an SEC opponent this season, the Bulldogs are just playing better baseball than the Tigers. Georgia took game two of this weekend's series 13-8 to win the series and hand LSU its 17th SEC loss of the season.

Game two in Athens got off to a poor start for the Tigers. Georgia scored eight runs in the bottom of the second, half of which coming on a grand slam from Michael O'Shaughnessy. LSU never fully recovered, and trailed for the rest of the night; almost the exact opposite of how game one went with the Tigers blowing multiple leads.

Jay Johnson called on freshman Marcos Paz to make his third start against an SEC opponent. The Bulldog bats were not kind to the young LSU right-hander.

Seven of UGA's 13 runs were charged to Paz, and he ended up getting pulled in the second inning. Of the six pitchers LSU used, the only one to escape without an earned run was Zion Theophilus.

LSU is now 9-17 in SEC play with four games remaining on the schedule. The Tigers will try to avoid the sweep Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m. CT.