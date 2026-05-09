Southern softball walked off in SWAC Championship, Lady Jags fall to Florida A&M

GULFPORT, Miss. - Southern softball fought their way through four straight elimination games to set up a winner-take-all game for the SWAC Championship, but the Lady Jags lost to Florida A&M 2-1 and fell just short of winning their first SWAC Tournament Championship since 2003.

With two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, Florida A&M Braxtyn Battle came up to pinch hit and she hit an RBI single to walk things off.

SWAC Pitcher of the Year Aaliyah Zabala threw a complete game for Southern and struck out three. Zabala held the Rattlers scoreless from the second inning all the way through the sixth.

After Southern capitalized on five FAMU errors in game one of the championship, the Rattlers cleaned things up for the winner-take-all. FAMU committed just one error and held Southern to two hits on the night.

Southern scored their only run of the night on an RBI groundout off the bat of Ariel Burton.

The loss concludes one of the best seasons Southern Softball has ever had. The Lady Jags won the most games in a season in program history. Southern's record after the loss to FAMU is 37-15. The Jags went 18-6 in SWAC play.