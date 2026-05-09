13th annual Red Wig Walk raises awareness for HIV in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Metro Health held its 13th annual Red Wig Walk on Saturday at AZ Young Park to raise awareness for HIV prevention, treatment and support in Baton Rouge.

The event featured live music, giveaways and information about the disease.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, about 22,000 people live with HIV or AIDS in Louisiana, with 25% of those people living in Baton Rouge.

Metro Health's mission is to develop and implement strategies to reduce the transmission of these diseases and other sexually transmitted infections through education, counseling, street outreach, testing, intervention and prevention services.

Metro Health also provides various services, including youth and peer intervention programs, STI testing and support services for those living with HIV.