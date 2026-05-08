Southern baseball riding 12-game SWAC winning streak

BATON ROUGE - After losing three out of four of their first SWAC series, Southern baseball has bounced back in the biggest way. The Jags have swept their last four conference opponents.

The 12-game conference win streak has moved Southern up to second place in the SWAC. A big reason for the turnaround was the new and returning pieces working together. Southern came into the season with 18 new players and a new assistant coaching staff.

"I think it's just our relationships outside of baseball that comes to play in the game because we know each other so well. We know how to talk to each other when we're down. We know how to talk to each other when we're up," right-handed pitcher Bobby Spencer said.

Southern's bats have also come to life. The Jags are averaging 11 runs per game in their last four series. They're led by the SWAC's best hitter, senior KJ White. White leads the team and the conference with a .420 batting average.

"I think the first thing is discipline. I think we're super disciplined in terms of, like I said, just dominating our process. The next thing is consistency. Those are probably the main two things you need to win baseball," White said about the team's offensive improvements.

White also said, "It's not really about the skills. It's more about 90% mental, so I think if we can win the 90%, the 10% will take care of itself. I don't think anyone is more talented than us."

Southern has two conference series left in the regular season. They are hoping to continue their hot streak to put themselves in the best place for the SWAC Baseball Tournament. The Jags have not won the tournament championship since 2021.

"All we got to do is stay healthy and I think we got a shot (at winning the tournament). The last two or three years I've limped into the tournament. Not talked about, but if we go in healthy, we got a shot. Last time I had a healthy team was the '21 season and the '22 season and both years we played for the championship," head coach Chris Crenshaw said.

Southern will face Texas Southern this weekend at Lee Hines Stadium. The Jags enter the series with a 24-21 record on the season and a 17-7 record in SWAC play.