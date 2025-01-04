60°
British media report royal family tie to New Orleans terror victim
NEW ORLEANS — British media reported Saturday that one of the victims of a suspected terrorist attack on New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street had ties to Great Britain's royal family.
The BBC said Edward Pettifer, 31, had traveled to New Orleans for the holiday. The Telegraph reported Pettifer's stepmother took care of Prince William and Prince Henry during their childhood.
The FBI says a Houston, Texas, man, Shamshud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented truck along Bourbon Street early Wednesday, deliberately running over pedestrians. Fourteen people died, and Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.
Prince William posted a statement Saturday he and his wife Catherine were "shocked and saddened" by the death of his nanny's stepson.
