60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

British media report royal family tie to New Orleans terror victim

2 hours 41 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 9:43 AM January 04, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — British media reported Saturday that one of the victims of a suspected terrorist attack on New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street had ties to Great Britain's royal family.

The BBC said Edward Pettifer, 31, had traveled to New Orleans for the holiday. The Telegraph reported Pettifer's stepmother took care of Prince William and Prince Henry during their childhood.

The FBI says a Houston, Texas, man, Shamshud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented truck along Bourbon Street early Wednesday, deliberately running over pedestrians. Fourteen people died, and Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

Trending News

Prince William posted a statement Saturday he and his wife Catherine were "shocked and saddened" by the death of his nanny's stepson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days