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LSP: Clinton woman killed in single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 960

3 hours 45 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 2:52 PM May 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CLINTON - A Clinton woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 960 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Officials said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Lori Peace, 58, died in the crash.

Troopers said that Peace was driving south on Highway 960 when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, exited on the left side and struck a tree.

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Peace was pronounced dead on the scene.

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