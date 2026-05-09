LSP: Clinton woman killed in single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 960

CLINTON - A Clinton woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 960 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Officials said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Lori Peace, 58, died in the crash.

Troopers said that Peace was driving south on Highway 960 when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, exited on the left side and struck a tree.

Peace was pronounced dead on the scene.