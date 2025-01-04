18-year-old Baton Rouge victim of terrorist attack laid to rest

BATON ROUGE - Friday afternoon, 18-year-old Kareem Badawi, an Episcopal grad and victim of the Bourbon Street attacks, was laid to rest.

Badawi, whose family is Palestinian, had a traditional Islamic funeral in Baton Rouge.

In Islam, it's imperative to bury loved ones as soon as possible. Kareem was killed Wednesday morning.

Families came together to pray, grieve, and remember their loved one.

Kareem's cousin Malek Badawi has nothing but fond memories.

"Everybody just always surrounding him, always laughing, always smiling. I don't have a single memory of him that's unhappy," he said.

The terrorist who killed Kareem and 14 others claims he was inspired by Islamic extremist group ISIS.

"It's disgraceful. It's so sad. To think that anybody could be so ignorant and misunderstand us so much," said Malek.

During the prayer service that preceded the burial, Malek says there was a strong message condemning the terrorist.

"Today the message was constantly being pushed at the mosque that we do not support this at all. That, in the religion, no harm in anyway is accepted."

In the wake of it all, Kareem's family members have been enduring the Islamaphobia that often arises when their religion is co-opted in the name of evil. Malek says it mostly comes in the for of Facebook comments.

"On top of the fact that their brother had just died, they had to listen to this hate toward them."

Despite the unfathomable reality of what has rocked their family, and 13 others, Malek chooses to remember his cousin's life before hatred destroyed it.

"Every single thing I remember is just happiness, laughter, and just the greatest times of my life."