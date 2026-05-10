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Catholic Boys win 5A Title at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet
BATON ROUGE - The Catholic boys fought off the elements to win the 4A team title at the 2026 LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet.
Much like their cohorts in 2A and 3A, the 4A and 5A field events were pushed inside to start the afternoon, and the running events were delayed. While the athletes were stuck indoors, Catholic took home a pair of titles in the field events.
Jack Torrence finished his senior year with a bang and won the title in shot put after throwing 17.68m. Catholic junior John Overton ended up winning the title in pole vault.
When things moved outside, the Bears won two of the relay titles, the 4x200m relay and the 4x800m relay, and also took second in the 4x100m.
On the girls side, Zachary finished in second place in the team standings in 5A. The Broncos had the top two finishers in the 100m hurdles in Serenity Early and Keari Stewart with Early taking first.
In the Field events, Zachary won a pair of titles with Kai Richard winning shot put and J'Niyah Alexander winning triple Jump.
BOYS 5A TEAM SCORES
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- CATHOLIC - B.R., 90 pts
- JESUIT, 64 pts
- BROTHER MARTIN, 40 pts
- WEST MONROE, 31 pts
- ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL, 30 pts
GIRLS 5A TEAM SCORES
- ALEXANDRIA, 85 pts
- ZACHARY, 65 pts
- ST. JOSEPH'S, 53 PTS
- LAFAYETTE, 44 pts
- BARBE, 42 pts
BOYS 4A TEAM SCORES
- SOUTH LAFOURCHE, 57 pts
- WEST OUACHITA, 46 pts
- NORTHSIDE, 29 pts
- LUTCHER/TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (TIE), 28 pts
GIRLS 4A TEAM SCORES
- TEURLINGS CATHOLIC, 74 pts
- THE WILLOW SCHOOL, 52 pts
- NORTH DeSOTO, 44 pts
- TIOGA, 40 PTS
- IOWA, 36 pts
BOYS 3A TEAM SCORES
- U-HIGH, 74 pts
- NORTHWEST, 58 pts
- GLEN OAKS, 52 pts
- ST. JAMES, 45 pts
- JOHN F. KENNEDY, 37 pts
GIRLS 3A TEAM SCORES
- PARKVIEW BAPTIST, 118 pts
- MADISON PREP, 68 pts
- U-HIGH, 58 pts
- ACADIANA RENAISSANCE CENTER, 34 pts
- IOTA, 27 pts
BOYS 2A TEAM SCORES
- EPISCOPAL, 96 pts
- LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN, 80 pts
- SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER, 46 pts
- OUACHITA CHRISTIAN/ISIDORE NEWMAN (TIE), 38 pts
GIRLS 2A TEAM SCORES
- EPISCOPAL, 84 pts
- LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN, 59 pts
- LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE CHARTER, 42 pts
- METAIRIE PARK COUNTRY DAY, 38 pts
- ISIDORE NEWMAN, 36 pts
BOYS 1A TEAM SCORES
- SOUTHERN LAB, 82 pts
- HIGHLAND BAPTIST, 62 pts
- ASCENSION EPISCOPAL, 45 pts
- DELHI, 43 pts
- WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN, 32 pts
GIRLS 1A TEAM SCORES
- SOUTHERN LAB, 67 pts
- HIGHLAND BAPTIST, 65 pts
- JONESBORO-HODGE, 54 pts
- VERMILION CATHOLIC, 44 pts
- ASCENSION EPISCOPAL, 38 pts
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