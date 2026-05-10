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Lafayette teen killed in Mall of Louisiana shooting laid to rest
LAFAYETTE - A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana was laid to rest Saturday.
Martha Odom was a senior at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette. She was shot and killed at the mall just more than two weeks ago.
Odom, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, was at the mall celebrating "Senior Skip Day" when the shooting occurred.
Her family has set up a memorial fund in partnership with the Community Foundation of Acadiana in her honor.
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Odom's family released the following statement about her passing:
Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved firstborn daughter, Martha. Full of light, love and joy, Martha's kindness touched everyone who knew her—classmates, teammates, fellow dancers, family and friends. We are comforted by this and know that Martha's spirit, strength and grace have left a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.
We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from our community in Lafayette and across the country. Such kind words and gestures have helped us endure a horrific and painful loss no family should experience.
We remain profoundly heartbroken and unprepared to speak further and kindly ask for privacy as we continue to process our grief.
For those wishing to honor Martha's life and legacy, donations may be made to The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Governor Jeff Landry announced on social media on Friday that the United States and Louisiana state flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Odom.
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