Prayers in the street held on Plank Road in honor of victim in the New Orleans attack

BATON ROUGE - Reggie Hunter was celebrating the new year in New Orleans when a man who drove a truck through Bourbon Street killed him and thirteen other people. Hunter's sister Courtney Hunter was at the hospital when she received the news that her brother had died.

"Once they sat me down, I cried. When they told me, I was in shock, it didn't register and it still hasn't registered, I was in shock," Courtney said.

Today, on the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline, many in the community went to pray in the street, not only to pay respects to Reggie, but to remind the community to check on those close to them.

"You got to check on your family, you got to check on your neighbor, you have to see what's going on in their mind, you got to ask them how they are doing, and why because it can save somebody's life," Cathy Toliver, who organized the event, said.

"It's time for people to get mad, it's time for people to speak up ,and she's talking about check on your family, check on your family," Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said.

"You've got to take care of your community, you got to take care of family, and you got to help us do it," Morse said.

Courtney says her brother would be smiling down at the support he has received.

"I think he would feel good about it, I think he would laugh about it, he kept a smile on his face, but I think he would feel good," Courtney said.