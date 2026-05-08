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Saints start rookie mini-camp
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints brought in 55 new players at rookie mini-camp Friday.
Right before the start of rookie mini-camp, the Saints officially signed their seven 2026 draft picks to four-year deals.
Among the most notable rookies are first round draft pick Jordyn Tyson, former LSU receiver and sixth round pick Barion Brown and former Zachary Bronco Kam Hamilton, who is on a try-out deal.
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Rookie mini-camp will conclude on Saturday. The next time the team will be together will be for organized team activity (OTAs) starting May 27.
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