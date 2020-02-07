Lafayette man's peppers included in this year's list of "World's Hottest Peppers"

Primeaux and his wife/business partner Kara Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Cajun country cooks are known for seasoning dishes with just the right amount of heat, so it's no surprise that a Louisiana resident has made this year's list of the "Hottest Peppers in the World."

According to KATC, Troy 'Primo' Primeaux of Lafayette is number four on Pepperhead's 2020 list.

Primeaux developed the peppers while working in The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's horticulture department in 2005.

He says he crossbred a Trinidad and Bangladeshi pepper.

Primeaux told reporters, "When you're talking 1.5 million Scovilles, this is three times hotter than a jalapeno. When you're eating one pepper, it's like eating 300 jalapenos."

But Primeaux also assured them that when cooked down, his peppers bring out the flavor of a dish.

Primeaux and his wife Kara created Primo's Peppers, a Lafayette-based business that combine 'sweet with heat' to create delicious hot sauces and pepper jellies.

