LaDOTD provides updates on weather-related closures throughout state

1 hour 24 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 4:27 PM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is providing an update on the weather related closures for state routes Wednesday.

As of 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 22, here are the following closures:

Assumption Parish:
- U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia and Des Allemonds

East Baton Rouge Parish:
- I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and the I-10/I-12 split
- I-10 westbound between Highland Road and the I-10/I-12 split
- I-110 in both directions between the I-10/I-110 split and U.S. 61 Natchez
- I-10 eastbound between LA 415 and Washington Street
- I-10 westbound between the I-10/I-12 split and LA 415
NOW OPEN:
- I-12 eastbound from Airline Highway to the Amite River Bridge
- LA 67 (Plank Road) in both directions on the Plank Road bridge

Livingston Parish
- LA 22 (Tickfaw River Bridge) between Old Hwy. 22 and Yellowfin Drive

Pointe Coupee Parish
- LA 10 in both directions between LA 1 and U.S. 61

St. James Parish
- NOW OPEN: LA 70 (Sunshine Bridge) between LA 18 and LA 70 eastbound off-ramps

Terrebonne Parish
- LA 3087 (Prospect Boulevard) between Coteau Road and Hayes Street
- LA 24 (Houma Twin Bridges) between New Orleans Boulevard and Grand Caillou Road

