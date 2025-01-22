LaDOTD provides updates on weather-related closures throughout state

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is providing an update on the weather related closures for state routes Wednesday.

As of 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 22, here are the following closures:

Assumption Parish:

- U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia and Des Allemonds



East Baton Rouge Parish:

- I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and the I-10/I-12 split

- I-10 westbound between Highland Road and the I-10/I-12 split

- I-110 in both directions between the I-10/I-110 split and U.S. 61 Natchez

- I-10 eastbound between LA 415 and Washington Street

- I-10 westbound between the I-10/I-12 split and LA 415

NOW OPEN:

- I-12 eastbound from Airline Highway to the Amite River Bridge

- LA 67 (Plank Road) in both directions on the Plank Road bridge



Livingston Parish

- LA 22 (Tickfaw River Bridge) between Old Hwy. 22 and Yellowfin Drive



Pointe Coupee Parish

- LA 10 in both directions between LA 1 and U.S. 61



St. James Parish

- NOW OPEN: LA 70 (Sunshine Bridge) between LA 18 and LA 70 eastbound off-ramps



Terrebonne Parish

- LA 3087 (Prospect Boulevard) between Coteau Road and Hayes Street

- LA 24 (Houma Twin Bridges) between New Orleans Boulevard and Grand Caillou Road



