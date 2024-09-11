Latest Weather Blog
Labadieville still rebuilding after tornado, now faces voluntary evacuation
“I don't think that's going to happen,” Gros said.
Gros says the volunteer fire department serves roughly 2,800 people. The night before Francine touched down in Louisiana, Gros says volunteer teams are still active in the area, despite not having a station.
“Luckily we have a pretty strong base for volunteers that are willing to help those in need,” Gros said.
Ronald Johnson lives right next to the fire department. During the tornado, his home was mostly spared, though his roof was left leaking and his shed was destroyed. He says since then there’s ben some upgrades.
“I bought two shipping containers and put those together. So I'm going to make my shed and my man cave out here,” Johnson said.
Whatever comes their way, both say they’re ready for it.-----------------------------------------------------------
Click the icons below for resources ahead of Francine:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener