Louisiana rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in 2022 rape case

GONZALES - Louisiana rapper Mystikal was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a 2022 rape that happened in his Prairieville home.

During his sentencing Tuesday, the victim faced the judge and asked for a maximum sentence for the artist, whose real name is Michael Tyler.

The victim said Tyler punched her, choked her, pulled braids out of her hair and forcibly raped her.

After she spoke, Tyler had a chance to address the court. He tried to speak to the victim, but was only allowed to make his statement to the judge.

"If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence," he said, facing the front of the courtroom.

Tyler was sentenced to 20 years for third-degree rape, five shy of the maximum punishment.

His sentence was capped at two decades in March when Tyler entered a plea agreement. He was originally arrested for first-degree rape, which carries a maximum life sentence, but then pleaded to an amended charge.

Days before his sentencing, Tyler's attorney filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea. It said he didn't have time to "fully consider the consequences" of his decision. The motion was dismissed.

Upon his release, a judge said Tyler has to keep up with his sex offender registration. Tyler previously faced similar allegations in 2004 after sexually assaulting his hairstylist. He spent six years in prison following the arrest and registered as a sex offender then.