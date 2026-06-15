Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Wildcats

BATON ROUGE - The Central Wildcats will lean on seasoned offensive line and returning quarterback and running back the Wildcat offense hopes to become even more explosive in 2026.

Returning 13 starters from a team that finished 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals before being knocked out by Zachary, head coach David Simoneaux feels like the foundation they've built up over the years will help them in their quest for another state title.

Quarterback Max Gassiot is back for a second season leading the offense and along with running back Tristan Rose and wide outs Brody Diel and Marcus Watson the Wildcats will attack defenses through both the air and on the ground.

Central returns four of their five offensive linemen from last season, just needing to find a new left tackle.

On defense the Wildcats bring back a couple of linemen but linebackers Lane Billings, Kamden Rankin and Emile Raffini will set the tone in the front seven with safeties Marvin Joseph and Dylan Thompson and corners Malik Nixon and Devonte Sanders providing coverage in the back half.

The Wildcats will challenge themselves out of the district with tough early games against Acadiana, Denham Springs and West Monroe on the road.