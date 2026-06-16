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Southern University professor's painting inspires new Scotlandville Library mural

2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 5:52 PM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is marking a milestone in the ongoing renovations to the Scotlandville branch.

Crews installed a mural today that will hang above the entrance to the Black Heritage Room.

The colorful piece is based on a painting by New Orleans artist and Southern University professor Randell Henry.

Henry said he loves libraries and is honored by the piece.

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The branch is currently operating out of a temporary location nearby. Renovations are expected to be finished by spring.

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