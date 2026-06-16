Venus and Serena Williams reuniting after nearly 4 years to compete in Wimbledon doubles tournament

LONDON — Tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams are renewig their partnership nearly four years after they last took the court as a doubles team.

The sisters will play together after receiving a wild card invitation for London's Wimbledon, one of tennis' most prestigious tournaments, which kicks off June 29. The doubles tournament starts on July 1.

"Welcome back," an Instagram post made by Wimbledon announcing their return on Tuesday read.

Serena Williams, 44, recently returned to the court after four years away from the sport. Her sister Venus, who turns 46 on Wednesday, has been playing sporadically since the duo last played together at the U.S. Open in 2022.

The Williams sisters have won 14 grand slam titles together in doubles, including six at Wimbledon – the first of them in 2000 and the last in 2016. Their first two doubles titles at Wimbledon, in 2000 and 2002, came as wild cards.