Labadieville man accused of hitting deputy and fleeing into swamp after trying to hide drugs
BAYOU L’OURSE— The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of hitting a deputy and running into the swamp after he was spotted trying to hide a bag of drugs Tuesday afternoon.
A deputy stopped Charles Walter Patterson III, 42, along LA 398 near Bayou L'Ourse after they saw him speeding. The deputy asked Patterson for permission to search his car after noticing the smell of marijuana. When Patterson exited his car, the deputy saw him trying to stuff a large bag of suspected marijuana into his clothes.
Patterson hit the deputy after he was told to stop. He ran into the nearby swamp, where he was caught.
Patterson is now being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and speeding.
