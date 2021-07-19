78°
La. woman dies in crash after car hit tree
TALLULAH - A woman who was not wearing her seatbelt died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday.
Louisiana State Police said 64-year-old Meta Morley was traveling west on Highway 80, just east of Tallulah, around 12:15 p.m. when her vehicle struck a tree on the opposite side of the road.
Deputies said Morley was unrestrained and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report has not been completed yet.
