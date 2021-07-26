La. reports more than 7,500 COVID cases over the weekend, increase in vaccines

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported a significant jump in vaccines administered as coronavirus cases continued to surge over the weekend.

The state reported 7,592 new cases Monday, with a positivity rate of about 13.71 percent. Hospitalizations also jumped to 1,221, up from 1,008 on Friday.

Hospitals across the state have reported a surge in cases since the start of July. The number of COVID patients in hospitals was at 259 on July 1. That number skyrocketed in a matter of weeks.

While hospitalizations continued to surge, Louisiana also reported an increase in vaccines administered. Between July 22 and 26, the state reported 45,902 additional shots were administered.

That's up from last Monday, when Louisiana reported 26,870 shots in that same four-day period.

On Friday the governor urged Louisianans to wear masks indoors and get the coronavirus vaccine if they had not received the shot already.