La. reports 37 Omicron cases, 3 of them found in Baton Rouge area

2 hours 7 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, December 09 2021 Dec 9, 2021 December 09, 2021 4:25 PM December 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana health officials reported 20 additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant across the state on Thursday, three of which have been found in the capital area.

The vast majority of Louisiana's Omicron infections were reported in the Greater New Orleans area, where the state health department says 30 cases were detected. Four more cases have been reported in other parts of the stateincluding the Acadiana, Northwest and Northshore regionsfor a total of 37.

Of those cases, all but three are still being reported as "probable" Omicron cases. 

