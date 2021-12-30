80°
La. reporting back-to-back days of record-breaking COVID cases

5 hours 40 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, December 30 2021 Dec 30, 2021 December 30, 2021 11:10 AM December 30, 2021 in Coronavirus
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana broke its record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day on Thursday, a record set just a day earlier. 

The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 12,467 cases on Thursday, eclipsing the 9,378 new cases reported on Wednesday. More than 100 people were admitted to hospitals statewide with the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalized COVID patients to 762.

The state also announced 421 of the newly reported cases were found in children ages 4 and younger. 

Governor Edwards held a virtual news conference at Thursday afternoon telling Louisianans to be mindful of their New Year's Eve plans.

The governor did not announce plans for another mask mandate, but urged Louisianans to mask up indoors and to get vaccine booster if possible.

