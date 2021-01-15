59°
La. native Russel Honore will lead review of US Capitol security in wake of riots

1 hour 35 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, January 15 2021 Jan 15, 2021 January 15, 2021 11:28 AM January 15, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Russel Honore, a native of Pointe Coupee Parish and retired Lieutenant General, will lead the review of the U.S. Capitol's security team after armed protesters stormed the building last week. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that Honore will lead the rigorous examination of the security force. 

Lt. General Honore is perhaps best known for leading the Katrina Joint Task Force in the wake of the historic storm in 2005. 

The announcement comes just over a week after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building as Congress discussed certifying the results of the presidential election. Capitol security was overrun and lawmakers were forced to evacuate as rioters smashed windows and destroyed property throughout the building. 

