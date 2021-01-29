La. lawmakers to debate protections for clergy who refuse gay marriage

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana’s version of Mississippi’s religious law is up for debate Tuesday morning.



House Bill 597, also known as the Pastor Protection Act, is a bill that would allow for pastors to refuse to marry gay couples without being sanctioned by the state.

Governor Bobby Jindal issued an executive order last year that was similar to the bill when same-sex marriage was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2015.



Representative Mike Johnson (Rep.) is the sponsor of the bill. To view the bill click here.



Lawmakers will discuss the bill Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the House Committee.