37°
Latest Weather Blog
La. lawmakers to debate protections for clergy who refuse gay marriage
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana’s version of Mississippi’s religious law is up for debate Tuesday morning.
House Bill 597, also known as the Pastor Protection Act, is a bill that would allow for pastors to refuse to marry gay couples without being sanctioned by the state.
Governor Bobby Jindal issued an executive order last year that was similar to the bill when same-sex marriage was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2015.
Representative Mike Johnson (Rep.) is the sponsor of the bill. To view the bill click here.
Lawmakers will discuss the bill Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the House Committee.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weeks into vaccination effort, pharmacies seeing progress, not perfection
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
BP plans to bring new solar power plant to Pointe Coupee Parish
-
More Entergy customers complain about high bills following meter switch
-
US Supreme Court decision forcing dozens of cases to be retried in...
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary