18th annual 'Surreal Salon' art exhibition returns to Baton Rouge Gallery

BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Surreal Salon art exhibition opened at the Baton Rouge Gallery on Friday, featuring pop-surrealist and lowbrow art.

According to BRG, the exhibition features work by 64 artists from three countries and 18 U.S. states. All participating artists were selected from more than 800 submissions by internationally acclaimed artist SWOON, whose real name is Caledonia Curry.

Exhibiting artists are competing for more than $2,000 in cash prizes and an editorial feature in art magazine Juxtapoz.

The Surreal Salon is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. until Jan. 25.

The exhibition will be capped off with the Surreal Salon Soiree from 7 to 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, at which "the gallery becomes a living extension of the artwork as hundreds of creatively costumed guests bring the exhibition to life." The event will feature live music by Bon Bon Vivant, DJ sets from MONOBLACK and M3OWM1x, food trucks and a preview of upcoming exhibits.

Tickets start at $40 and can be bought here.