'I'm going to blow this b---h up:' LSUPD arrest man accused of making threats during women's basketball game

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested by LSU Police on New Year's Day after allegedly making threatening comments during a women's basketball game, arrest records say.

Tyrell Preston, 22, is accused of making threatening comments during LSU's Thursday night game against Kentucky.

According to an affidavit, Preston was walking through a concourse yelling, "I'm going to blow this b---h up," after he was upset about a seat. He later made the same comments in the restroom, officials added.

After he walked back to his seat, Preston was approached by LSU Police officers who tried to detain him. LSU Police added that he resisted arrest by stiffening his arms and refusing to be cuffed. He was then placed into an LSUPD unit, where he extended his legs to continue resisting arrest, officials noted.

He was then transported to and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on terrorizing and resisting an officer charges.