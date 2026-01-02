Helping keep Baton Rouge, capital region clean from litter is a perfect New Year's resolution

BATON ROUGE - With the New Year officially underway, resolutions are in full swing. And if you’re still looking for one, here’s an easy way to make a difference in 2026.

One of these resolutions is committing to help prevent and reduce litter across the Capital Region.

There are several simple ways to help.

If you see litter, pick it up and report problem areas to the new litter hotline at 855-La-Litter.

It also starts with making sure you’re not littering yourself.

If you’re traveling with an open truck bed, cover it with a tarp to keep trash from blowing onto roadways. And consider keeping a trash bag in your vehicle for any waste while you’re on the go.

Director Keep Tiger Town Beautiful Jennifer Richardson has a challenge for everyone this year.

"This is a challenge for everybody in Baton Rouge; man, woman and child. Pick up litter for one minute, just sixty seconds, and look at the difference you can make by doing that every day."

If you are in need of cleaning supplies, local libraries have everything you could need.

Through the state's "Get Down & Clean Up" initiative, you can use your library card to check out safety vests, grabbers, a trash bag, and instructions on how to conduct a cleanup for free.