72°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two injured in shooting on Annette Street after potential armed robbery
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday that left two people injured.
According to officers, the shooting took place on Annette Street around 1:12 p.m. BRPD said one person was on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, while another victim went to a medical facility seeking treatment after being shot.
Trending News
Officials said the shooting is possibly a result of an attempted armed robbery. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power outages planned for Plaquemine due to maintenance
-
18th annual 'Surreal Salon' art exhibition returns to Baton Rouge Gallery
-
LSU owes Kiffin $500,000 bonus following Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl win; gets...
-
FBI says it prevented planned New Year's Eve attack in North Carolina...
-
Inmates accused of making, selling drugs transferred from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center...