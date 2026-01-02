LSU to host top portal quarterback Brendan Sorsby on a visit, ESPN reports

BATON ROUGE - LSU will host the top player in the NCAA transfer portal, Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, on a visit, according to ESPN.

The junior, originally transferring from Indiana, threw for more than 5,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 more over the past two seasons.

Sorsby is considered one of the top available quarterbacks in the transfer portal and reportedly has a visit scheduled on Friday with Texas Tech before traveling to Baton Rouge.

LSU is currently tasked with replacing senior quarterback Garret Nussmeier, whose recent injury has caused the Tigers to start sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren.

This will also be the Tigers' first season under the leadership of coach Lane Kiffin.