La. lawmaker wants to investigate governor's role in Ronald Greene cover-up at State Police

BATON ROUGE - One of Louisiana's top lawmakers wants to investigate whether Governor John Bel Edwards helped cover up Ronald Greene's death in Louisiana State Police custody.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released a statement Monday in response to a recent report from the Associated Press claiming that Governor Edwards received a text from then-LSP Superintendent Kevin Reeves hours after Greene's death saying the man died after a "violent, lengthy struggle" with troopers. That text conflicted with what the agency later said to Greene's family, who were told he died in a car crash.

"The revelations detailed by the Associated Press regarding Governor Edwards' involvement in the alleged cover-up in the cause of death of Ronald Greene are greatly disturbing," Schexnayder said. "This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others."

Greene died after a high-speed pursuit through the Monroe area in May 2019. Though police told Greene's family he died from injuries sustained in a crash during the chase, body camera video leaked two years later showed Greene was alive when troopers pulled him from his vehicle after the chase. The footage showed troopers beating, tasing and dragging a handcuffed Greene by his legs.

The NAACP also released a statement Monday calling the AP report "deeply disturbing."

"The text exchange between Governor John Bel Edwards and retired Louisiana State Police Colonel Kevin Reeves reported by the Associated Press regarding Governor Edwards' knowledge of Ronald Greene’s actual cause of death while allowing Louisiana State Police to perpetuate a false car-crash narrative is deeply disturbing.

The NAACP finds this severely demonstrates a need for our governor to be fully transparent with our great state. We feel that our Governor has seemingly missed the mark so far.

Governor Edwards, who and when was anyone within your administration made aware of Mr. Greene’s actual cause of death? When did you learn the truth, Governor? We call on Governor Edwards, as the Elected Leader of our great state, to be forthcoming and transparent regarding what he knew and when.

As the oldest civil rights organization in the country, the NAACP will continue to support Mr. Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, as well as all members of our community - not only in the pursuit of justice but above all, for the truth. We will continue to demand transparency and accountability, whether involving an officer, community member, or governor."