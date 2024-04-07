72°
La. Governor, LDH Secretary, GOHSEP Director issue safety tips ahead of solar eclipse
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Governor, LDH Secretary and GOHSEP Director took to social media Sunday evening to give safety tips before Monday's solar eclipse.
Thank you to @LADeptHealth Secretary Dr. Ralph Abraham and @GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux for joining me in ensuring Louisiana stays safe tomorrow during the solar eclipse. It is never safe to look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection. Visit… pic.twitter.com/U8abfRNlmG— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 8, 2024
GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux reminded Louisianians to always have a plan — especially on travel days.
"Make sure that your car is fully gassed up, make sure that your cell phone is charged and make sure you stay in touch with loved ones," Thibodeaux said.
