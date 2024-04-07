72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Governor, LDH Secretary, GOHSEP Director issue safety tips ahead of solar eclipse

1 hour 1 minute 38 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2024 Apr 7, 2024 April 07, 2024 10:06 PM April 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Governor, LDH Secretary and GOHSEP Director took to social media Sunday evening to give safety tips before Monday's solar eclipse. 

GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux reminded Louisianians to always have a plan especially on travel days. 

Trending News

"Make sure that your car is fully gassed up, make sure that your cell phone is charged and make sure you stay in touch with loved ones," Thibodeaux said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days