La. deputies discover alleged kidnapping plot after victim tells store clerk to call 911

WASHINGTON PARISH- A 50-year-old Kentwood man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for several days on Saturday, June 27.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, Clinton Kent Prescott was arrested after a woman ran into a Bogalusa business and begged a clerk to call 911, stating that she was in danger from a male in the parking lot.

Prescott entered the business and waited for the victim as she used the restroom. When she exited, she was forced to leave with the man, deputies say.

The clerk was able to give authorities a vivid description of the vehicle and license plate number, which led them to stop the accused near Choctaw Road.

After Prescott was apprehended and placed into a WPSO vehicle, he cursed and yelled at his victim, threatening to get her when he was released from jail, deputies report.

Prescott was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and being a fugitive from Tangipahoa Parish where he is wanted for cruelty to the infirm.

The victim says she was held against her will for several days by Prescott, who abused her and threatened to kill her. Officials say she was not injured at the time of the arrest and was able to leave the scene with friends.

Prescott will remain in the Washington Parish Jail until he makes bond. At that time, he will be transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail to face charges there.

This is a developing story.