La Dept of Education allocates $5.4 million in Accelerating Schools funding
BATON ROUGE - A number of K-12 schools in Louisiana will receive extra funding to help improve student performance.
According to a Thursday morning news release from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), $5.4 million dollars in Accelerating Schools funding will be allocated to various schools throughout the state.
The Accelerating Schools initiative distributes an additional $50,000 to $100,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to the schools with the greatest decreases in student mastery performance and/or the greatest increases in student unsatisfactory performance from 2019 to 2021 on Louisiana’s statewide assessment.
State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said, “It is critical that we provide additional resources to students in schools with the most significant two year declines. We must do everything within our control to recover student learning loss and accelerate these schools’ performances as quickly as we possibly can.”
The receiving schools will invest these extra funds in the following three areas:
-Attendance and Well-Being
-Academic Recovery and Acceleration
-Professional Learning
The list of schools receiving Accelerating Schools funding can be found at the following link: Accelerating Schools Allocation Summary.
