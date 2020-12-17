39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Congressman Cedric Richmond, set to join Biden White House, tests positive for COVID

3 hours 17 minutes ago Thursday, December 17 2020 Dec 17, 2020 December 17, 2020 5:12 PM December 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Congressman Cedric Richmond, who's been selected to join President-Elect Joe Biden's administration, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bloomberg reported Richmond's diagnosis Thursday. The congressman reportedly wasn't in close contact with Biden recently, and the president-elect has since tested negative.

Richmond is expected to vacate his congressional seat sometime before Biden's inauguration in January.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days