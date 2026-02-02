33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. 979 in Pointe Coupee Parish closed for two weeks as crews perform bridge maintenance

1 hour 30 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, February 02 2026 Feb 2, 2026 February 02, 2026 6:12 AM February 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA — La. 979 in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed for two weeks starting Monday as crews conduct bridge maintenance. 

Both northbound and southbound travel will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, state transportation officials said. 

The closure extends through Sunday, Feb. 15, at 8 a.m. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days