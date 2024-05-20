LA-22 closed near Crawford Leblanc Boulevard in Sorrento after 18-wheeler overturns in roundabout

SORRENTO — LA-22 at Crawford Leblanc Boulevard in Sorrento is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned in the roundabout.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said that there is no timeline as to when the roadway will reopen but will be providing updates.

In the meantime, deputies will be redirecting traffic. The Sheriff's Office says to expect major delays while travelling in the area.

This is the second crash at the roundabout that WBRZ has reported on in the past year. In August, an 18-wheeler similarly overturned near LA-22.