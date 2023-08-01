Overturned 18-wheeler blocking roundabout in Sorrento

SORRENTO - Deputies are working to remove an overturned semi truck blocking a roundabout in Ascension Parish.

The sheriff's office first reported the crash around 11 a.m., near the intersection of LA 22 and LA 70 in Sorrento, just south of I-10. It did not appear that anyone was badly hurt.

This is a developing story.