L'Auberge Casino expected to layoff over 100 employees

BATON ROUGE - According to KATC, L’Auberge Baton Rouge is set to lay off 161 workers.

The company has reported this to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as the state's casinos struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

L'Auberge also reported it will lay off 441 workers at its Lake Charles location.

Casinos across Louisiana will experience numerous layoffs. Here is a list of casinos expected to layoff employees and the number of layoffs:

Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino (Shreveport) 414

Treasure Chest Casino (Kenner) 340

Amelia Belle Casino (Amelia) 170

Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel (Vinton) 354

Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino (Opelousas) 246

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs (Bossier City) 201

Horseshoe Entertainment (Bossier City) 978

Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel (Bossier City) 349

Boomtown New Orleans (Harvey) 197

Margaritaville Resort Casino (Bossier City) 347

L'Auberge Casino (Baton Rouge) 161

L'Auberge Casino (Lake Charles) 441

Cypress Bayou Casino (Charenton) 229

List of the New Orleans hotels, and the number of lay-offs: