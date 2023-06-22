Krewe of Orion ready to roll again after 2 years off

BATON ROUGE - Carnival season is coming to Baton Rouge this weekend in a big way, with several parades making their return after two years.

For a while, organizers didn't know if Mardi Gras was even going to happen this year.

"First off, this is our first time to be able to roll in almost two years. So we're super excited about that," organizer Darren Coates explained.

The organizer hopes residents are just as excited for what the Krewe of Orion has in store this weekend and says there are a few things you can expect.

"A high-energy parade that they've come to expect from Orion, great weather, lots of throws and a great time," Coates said.

While Coates promises a great time Saturday, there were a few months last year where he wasn't sure there was even going to be a parade at all in 2022.

"Things were kind of late getting started this year. I think July we started getting the blessing that it was going to be good and we were ready to roll," he explained.

Normally, the Krewe would have gotten the go-ahead months earlier, and that's not the only challenge they had to overcome.

"Then we had the shipping challenges that were coming out of China, and so we've got plenty throws that'll be coming off the floats. So everybody please come out, but the reality is you may not see as many of the logoed items that we've historically thrown," Coates said.

With 23 years of parading under his belt, Coates has a few suggestions for any first-time goers or in case you need a refresher since it's been two years.

"The right way to show up for this weekend is... There's a lot of stuff going on downtown. Come spend the day, spend the weekend. Bring an ice chest, there's tailgating out there. The weather's going to be great... And have a good time," Coates said.

A common thing the Krewe wants is for everyone to have a good time and they're going to do everything in their power to make sure it happens.

"We're looking forward to taking care of the public that's come out," he said. "I think it's a family event honestly. You know, I grew up doing this with my family and my family still does it with me. So we encourage this to be a family friendly event."