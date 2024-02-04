Krewe of Diversion braves nasty weather and raises over $30K for St. Jude

MAUREPAS - The Krewe of Diversion's 29th annual boat parade took place amid rainy weather Saturday afternoon.

The parade, which travels from Diversion Canal near Hwy 22 to Manny's Bar in Maurepas, is put on by Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC) and helps raise money for St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Eleven boats participated in the more than four hours long parade and helped raise over $30,000 for the charity.

"Today is all about the kids of St. Jude. We're here for a good cause. We collect money as we make the throws and at one our stops we were very excited to get a $100 bill, and it's all for St. Jude," participant Calleen Wells said.

While the parade was the main event, the fun didn't stop there. LFACC also held an auction at Manny's Bar to help raise money.

"Everybody is so giving. This is one of the most giving parishes in the country right here," Krewe of Diversion director David Stevens said.

