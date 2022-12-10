74°
KJ Williams scores season high of 35 points, lifts LSU hoops in 20-point comeback over Wake Forest
ATLANTA, Ga. - Matt McMahon had the best win of his young career at LSU on Saturday.
The Tigers were down by 20 points in the first half in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, but that's when Murray State transfer KJ Williams decided to get hot.
The forward went 7 for 9 from 3 and had a game-high 35 points and 10 rebounds. Justice Hill, another Murray State transfer, hit the game-winner with two seconds left.
With the 72-70 win, LSU improves to 8-1 on the season. The Tigers will be back in the PMAC Tuesday to face North Carolina Central.
