Kite Fest Louisiane wraps up Sunday

PORT ALLEN - The 2024 Kite Fest Louisiane wrapped up on Sunday. Kites of all different shapes and sizes were on display through the weekend.

Attendees were able to fly traditional kites and enjoy libations from dozens of vendors. There were kite making and design workshops for kids and adults alike.

Organizers said they were happy with the weekend's turnout.

"It's so good to see a child having a good time, enjoying something," one of the organizers told WBRZ. "They're flying kites and they're amazed when they get up in the air."