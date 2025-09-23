78°
Kindergarteners at U-High Lab School learn to use AI in classroom
BATON ROUGE - A group of kindergarteners at the University High Lab School teamed up with LSU students to learn to use AI in the classroom.
Students enrolled in a technology course at LSU brought an AI program that creates animations out of drawings. Teachers say it's helping the children understand the process of writing a story and safely use the emerging technology.
